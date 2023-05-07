Helena-West Helena residents without water after system failure

City leaders say a computer system failure caused the initial issue. Crews replaced and re-wired pumps last Sunday, June 25, and then more issues sprung up.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Thousands of people in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas are going through nearly two weeks of dealing with water issues.

Crews are working by the hour to restore pressure in the city after a technical failure stopped water pumps over a week ago. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders even authorized the state's national guard to use emergency water supply tanks to help residents get water that's safe to drink.

Helena West Helena mayor Christopher Franklin says the city's water tank level is the primary issue.

As crews are working to restore water residents are being asked to conserve water. Officials say this latest disruption is a symptom of an outdated water system.

"It's just all hands-on deck even today on the fourth of July,” James Valley the city’s chief of staff said. I won't be getting any ribs or hotdogs today. I'll be out here trying to solve these water problems."

While you would think residents in Helena-West Helena Arkansas would be enjoying the 4th of July, the holiday has become complicated for most.

"They say you can use the water but you can't wash your dishes in it,” Joyce Brown a West Helena resident said. “They say you can [bathe] in it, but if you got to boil it why would you [bathe] in it? It's a hassle, you know, you got to boil your water. You got to go get water."

About 10,000 people live in West Helena which is about 50 miles south-west of Memphis and those living in the small town have been without drinking water or and dealing with low water pressure

"We've had eight or nine major leaks like this one behind me,” Valley said. “It broke in two different places on two different days.”

City leaders say a computer system failure connected to the city's North tank caused the issue. Crews replaced and re-wired pumps last Sunday, June 25. However, the issues persisted.

This time filter issues which prevented the water from going through the proper treatment process, an ongoing problem that resident Joyce Brown says needs long-term resources to fix.

"We need money to get this done; send it to us,” Brown said. “This is a small community, and mostly, I'm sorry, mostly black and you know we're going to need everything we can get.”

Officials expect water to be restored to full capacity late Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday.

However, city officials say there are at least 175 known leaks in different areas, in a system nearly 100 years old. Some worry about the immediate consequences

"With our water levels being as low as they've been, it's been some days,” Valley said "The fire department without water they can't fight fires. It's nothing they can do.”

Residents are advised to remain in "water conservation mode" as leaders work to resolve the issue.

