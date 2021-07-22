Police: Hitchhiker accused of shooting two Arkansas men arrested in Dallas

Police say a man accused of shooting two Arkansas men in Sequoyah County has been arrested in Dallas.

DALLAS, Texas — An Oklahoma police department says that Lee King, the man accused of shooting two Arkansas men along I-40 in Sequoyah County on Saturday, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dallas.

King ran from authorities following the shooting along I-40. He crashed his vehicle in Antlers, Okla. and fled on foot, and had not been seen since Sunday, July 18.

Police say John "Derek" Riggs and Jake Meyers picked up King, who ran out of gas along I-40 near Vian, Okla. Riggs and Meyers helped King get gas, and as they were taking him back to his vehicle, police say King shot them.

Riggs and Meyers were both transported by emergency crews to hospitals in Arkansas and were listed in critical condition.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office says King was located at a relative's home and was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

He is also a suspect in a carjacking outside of Oklahoma City just hours before he allegedly shot Riggs and Meyers. Police say that car was the same one King fled the scene in.