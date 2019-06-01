KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police say a Knoxville homeowner was struck by a potential burglar's vehicle, fired a shot at the ground to scare them off, then followed that suspect to a nearby Target.

KCSO responded to reports of a suspicious car on Meredith Road at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday night. That residence had been previously burglarized.

The homeowner confronted suspects on foot and blocked the suspects' vehicle while waiting for law enforcement.

Police say the suspects then struck the homeowner with their car and fled the scene. That's when the homeowner fired a weapon in that area, though not at the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene, but the homeowner followed the suspects to Target on Clinton Highway.

KCSO deputies were able to catch up with all parties involved on Schaad Road.

No one was hurt, and the residence was not burglarized.