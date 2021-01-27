Police make arrest in connection to homicide near Batesville

Police say the body of 30-year-old Adam Lowery was discovered inside a residence on Rounds Road, east of Batesville.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are assisting the Independence County Sheriff’s Deputies with a murder investigation that occurred on Monday.

Police say the body of 30-year-old Adam Lowery was discovered inside a residence on Rounds Road, east of Batesville.

Throughout the investigation, 28-year-old Cody Weathers was developed as a person of interest. Weathers reportedly turned himself in and was arrested in Greene County, Missouri. He's been charged with theft, unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Weathers is currently listed as no bond and scheduled for release.