Rate of homicide clearance for city of Little Rock dropped in 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There were 64 homicides last year in Little Rock and there's been several in the first weeks of 2022. Some cases get solved and resolved while others are still being investigated.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, its homicide clearance rate for 2020 was 61.8%, which is around the national average.

In 2021, the homicide clearance rate dropped to 46.9%, however the department said the number won't be entirely accurate for the next five months, pending future arrests and convictions.

"They had an arrest in his case probably about a month after Alexander's passing," said Brandy Baker, whose son was a homicide victim.

She and her family were on the side of solved homicides in the city.

Her son, 23-year-old Alexander Davis was shot and killed on Eagle Drive back in December of 2020.

It still affects Baker now, even though she said Little Rock detectives worked tirelessly with her to make an arrest.

"Justice was served, as far as they got the person who actually pulled the trigger. I want them all, but if they got that one right there that actually did the shooting, I'm happy," said Baker.

But justice isn't always the case for everybody — like for Jacquelyn Tate and her family, who lost her daughter and niece in a double homicide January 2020.

"I talked to the detective the other day and he said they gave it to another division so they can look at it, but nothing yet," said Tate.

Both young women were found shot and killed inside her daughter's apartment on 12th and Ringo Street.