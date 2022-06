Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in Hangar Hill on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide that happened in the 1500 block of Hanger Hill on Sunday.

Police say that one man has been found dead, but have not reported how he died.

No suspect has been named just yet but police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being.

The investigation into this homicide is currently ongoing.