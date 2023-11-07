x
Police investigate Little Rock fatal shooting that left two dead, one injured

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Pine Street that left two dead and one injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Little Rock Police Department launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m.

According to reports, two males are deceased and a third victim is in stable condition.

Authorities said detectives are still processing the scene, so expect delays if traveling in the area.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.

