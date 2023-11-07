Police investigate Little Rock fatal shooting that left two dead, one injured

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of Pine Street that left two dead and one injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Little Rock Police Department launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m.

According to reports, two males are deceased and a third victim is in stable condition.

Authorities said detectives are still processing the scene, so expect delays if traveling in the area.