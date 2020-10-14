Police investigating homicide after body found in Independence County

Police say they found the individual’s body inside an apartment in Newark on Tuesday, October 13th.

Agents believe the victim is a man who resided in an apartment at 805 Long Street. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment after a caretaker discovered the body inside the apartment shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The victim's body and evidence have been turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

A forensic examination at the lab will determine the identity of the victim and tell agents when the death occurred as well as the manner and cause of death.