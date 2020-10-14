Police investigating homicide after body found in Independence County

NEWARK, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide following the discovery of an individual’s body inside an apartment in Newark on Tuesday, October 13th.
Agents believe the victim is a man who resided in an apartment at 805 Long Street. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment after a caretaker discovered the body inside the apartment shortly before 2:15 p.m.
The victim's body and evidence have been turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
A forensic examination at the lab will determine the identity of the victim and tell agents when the death occurred as well as the manner and cause of death.
Police say one person has been detained and is being questioned by state police at the Independence County Detention Center.