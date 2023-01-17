Police: Homicide investigation underway in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Broadway.
Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound.
According to the police, the victim died at the scene.
Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and conducting interviews.
Police said the victim's name is not being released at this time due to the pending notification of the next of kin.
NLRPD asks anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Stroud at (501) 975-8771.
Police said those with information can remain anonymous.