Police: Homicide investigation underway in North Little Rock

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of East Broadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Broadway.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound.

According to the police, the victim died at the scene.

NLRPD is currently investigating a homicide in the 1700 block (parking lot area) of East Broadway. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/jshGLbZz61 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) January 17, 2023

Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and conducting interviews.

Police said the victim's name is not being released at this time due to the pending notification of the next of kin.

NLRPD asks anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Stroud at (501) 975-8771.