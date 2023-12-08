Pine Bluff police investigating homicide off East Harding Avenue

Pine Bluff police say they arrived at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Dollar Tree off East Harding Avenue that killed one man Saturday.

Authorities said they responded to the shooting around 11:15 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man "slumped over inside his vehicle" with "a gunshot wound to the right side of his face."

Pine Bluff police said the victim was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he later died from the injury.

According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong or the dispatch center at (850) 541-5300.