Police: One dead in Conway, investigation underway

Conway police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Lucille Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE: Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Conway Police Department is calling the incident a shooting investigation.

The Conway Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Lucille Street.

Authorities said to expect a heavy police presence in the area while the scene is secured.

The Conway Police Department is actively working a homicide in the 1800 block of Lucille Street. Please expect a heavy police presence in the area. We will update the public as more information becomes available. #conwayarpolice pic.twitter.com/pD3DGPzOOD — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) January 21, 2023