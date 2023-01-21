Police: One dead in Conway, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE: Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Conway Police Department is calling the incident a shooting investigation.
The Conway Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of Lucille Street.
Authorities said to expect a heavy police presence in the area while the scene is secured.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.