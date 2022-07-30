Couple in Jackson County found dead in house fire, homicide investigation underway

A couple were found dead in their homes in Jackson County after local fire departments extinguished a fire at their residence— a homicide investigation is underway.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in Jackson County last night after the local fire department extinguished a fire inside a residence in Beedeville south of Newport.

The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the deaths at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found inside their home off of Arkansas Highway 37, where they both resided.

The manner and cause of death have not been determined yet.

Today, special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division will continue the homicide investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.