x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Overnight homicide in Little Rock, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 14th Street and Bond Street.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on East 14th Street and Bond Street.

Authorities said they discovered the crime scene after being told that a woman had arrived at a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot injury and later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to Little Rock major crime detectives at 501-371-4660.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out