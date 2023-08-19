Overnight homicide in Little Rock, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 14th Street and Bond Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on East 14th Street and Bond Street.

Authorities said they discovered the crime scene after being told that a woman had arrived at a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot injury and later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to Little Rock major crime detectives at 501-371-4660.