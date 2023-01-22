Early morning homicide in North Little Rock leaves one dead, suspect in custody

The North Little Rock Police Department has a suspect in custody after an early morning homicide left one person dead.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police department is investigating a shooting that happened early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Rd shortly before 3:00 a.m. due to an alarm system going off at a home in the area.

Once they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and they later died while still at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Detectives then began a homicide investigation, and police have a suspect in custody though the name and charges are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155.