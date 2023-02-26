Police investigating homicide in North Little Rock, suspect in custody

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 500 block of E. Bethany Street on Sunday afternoon.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened in the 700 block of E. Bethany Street.

According to reports, when officers arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. they found a male victim who had been stabbed many times. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim's name is not being released until their family has been notified.

A person of interest in this incident has been identified, and they are currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding what may have happened is urged to call the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.