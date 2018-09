JOHNSON CO., Ark. (KTHV) - Police found a body in Knoxville, Arkansas on Sept. 24. That body has been identified as a 20-year-old man and is being investigated as a homicide.

Noah Hampton, of Newton County, was identified Sept. 27 as the body found in the yard of a residence on the corner of Ash and Highway 64 in Knoxville at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnny Gonzales at 479-754-7810.

