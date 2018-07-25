MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) - Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the courthouse on Locust Street.

According to the Malvern Dailey Record, the inmate is 23-year-old Christopher Potts. He's 5 foot, 8 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in an orange jail jumpsuit wearing handcuffs.

He was in jail for commercial burglary and was on a waiting list to transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

All of the deputies are out searching for the inmate, but they are not able to give more information at this time.

Please contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office at 501-337-7738.

This story is developing.

