43-year-old man fatally shot by Dallas County deputies during pursuit, police say

Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting where Dallas County deputies fatally shot a Hot Spring County man Sunday night.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Joel Weldon, who deputies say fled from authorities as they attempted to perform a traffic stop. The pursuit began in Sparkman along County Road 232 in Dallas County.

According to Dallas County deputies, Weldon stopped and began firing his gun at police, which led to "an exchange of gunfire with one deputy."

After the pursuit resumed along the county road, Weldon stopped again and allegedly did not comply with the deputies' demands to show his hands, and deputies "fired into the truck." Weldone reportedly stepped out of the truck still armed and fell after attempting to walk away, police say.

Weldon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident.