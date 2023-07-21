x
Crime

Hot Springs police arrest suspect in double homicide

Hot Springs police have arrested a 35-year-old in connection to a double homicide that occurred at 726 Ward Street on July 20.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On the afternoon of July 20, the Hot Springs Police Department responded to 726 Ward Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two deceased victims inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. They were later identified as 40-year-old Joe Nathaniel Hicks Jr. and 40-year-old Harvey Jackson Austin. 

The Criminal Investigations Division was notified and responded to the scene. 

According to reports, officials have identified 35-year-old Jamieon Katreal Hawkins-Nolen of Hot Springs as a suspect. 

That evening, Hawkins-Nolen was located and taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.

