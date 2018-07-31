HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018 the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible officer impersonation in the Magnet Cove and Lonsdale area near north Hwy 171.

Hot Springs County Sheriff Mike Cash said upon making contact with the juvenile victim, it was reported that she had been pulled over by a white male. The impersonator was said to be in his late 20’s and standing about 6-foot tall.

He was said to be driving a black Dodge Charger with a small blue light on top of the car, but no agency lettering displayed on the outside of the vehicle.

The impersonator was reported to have initiated a traffic stop on the female and upon bringing her vehicle to a final stop the male turned off the blue lights. When he began to speak with the female, he claimed to be searching for a male in a red shirt and blue jeans.

The deputy who responded to this call contacted local agencies to check if any of them had an officer in the area. Following the check, they stated they did not have any officers in that area, nor were they looking for a subject matching the given description.

Extra patrols were completed in the area in attempts to locate the vehicle in question, but they were unable to locate it.

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office has encouraged everyone to pull over in well lit areas at night time for citizen and officer safety.

If you believe the vehicle pulling you over may be an impersonator please contact your local dispatch at 501-332-7418 or 9-1-1, to ensure they have an officer at your location.

