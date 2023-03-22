Police investigating Hot Springs fatal shooting

The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Monday afternoon left a 20-year-old man dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — One person is now dead after they were involved in a shooting in Hot Springs on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department reported to the area near 600 Laser Street in response to several shots-fired calls.

According to reports, witnesses said that many people fled the scene after the shooting happened. A while later a vehicle showed up to the hospital with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Garland County Coroner's Office later informed detectives that 20-year-old Jadyn Javon Walker was declared dead from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Detectives with the HSPD Criminal Investigation Division later obtained a search warrant for the property, where they found and collected multiple firearms.