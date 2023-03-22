Police investigating Hot Springs fatal shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — One person is now dead after they were involved in a shooting in Hot Springs on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department reported to the area near 600 Laser Street in response to several shots-fired calls.
According to reports, witnesses said that many people fled the scene after the shooting happened. A while later a vehicle showed up to the hospital with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Garland County Coroner's Office later informed detectives that 20-year-old Jadyn Javon Walker was declared dead from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
Detectives with the HSPD Criminal Investigation Division later obtained a search warrant for the property, where they found and collected multiple firearms.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.