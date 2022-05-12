One person dead after shooting following Hot Springs graduation

Hot Springs police shot at a suspect who was shooting into a crowd after a graduation ceremony. He was later arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — At least three people were injured Thursday night following a shooting that happened after a graduation ceremony in Hot Springs. One person died as a result of the injuries sustained during the shooting.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, a large fight broke out in a parking lot near 400 Convention Boulevard.

As people were fighting, 25-year-old Charles Johnson allegedly began shooting into the crowd. Police then returned fire towards Johnson, who was wounded.

It is unclear if Johnson was still in the crowd of people when police opened fire.

Four people were shot during the incident and 39-year-old Michael Jordan later died as a result of his injuries.

Johnson was found at a local hospital and arrested. He is being charged with murder and three counts of first degree battery.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the Hot Springs officers who opened fire. They have been placed on administrative leave with pay under the investigation is complete.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.