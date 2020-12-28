18-year-old shot and killed in Hot Springs on Christmas day, sheriff says

Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead on Christmas day.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead on Christmas day in Hot Springs.

According to the press release, deputies received a call around 8 a.m. on December 25 about a dead person on the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road.

Once on scene, deputies found the body of Ethan Mathis in a driveway.

Mathis was pronounced dead on the scene and appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.