18-year-old shot and killed in Hot Springs on Christmas day, sheriff says

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead on Christmas day in Hot Springs.
According to the press release, deputies received a call around 8 a.m. on December 25 about a dead person on the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road.
Once on scene, deputies found the body of Ethan Mathis in a driveway.
Mathis was pronounced dead on the scene and appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.