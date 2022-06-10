One dead, two injured in Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, on School Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
An 18-year-old male also arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.
A third victim, a 17-year-old female, was located in a vehicle on Central Avene, where officers were flagged down by the driver while en route to the hospital.
The girl was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Fallis at (501) 441-5681.
This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue to update this article with more information once it is released.