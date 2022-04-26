Hot Springs kidnapping suspect expected in court today

The suspect, Samuel Bolling Jr., in last week's Hot Springs kidnapping and Amber Alert is expected in court.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday morning, April 26, one of the suspects in last week's Hot Springs kidnapping and Amber Alert is expected in court.

Samuel Bolling Jr., 38, remains in the Garland County Jail, facing multiple charges.

The case is sealed, so many details are unknown at this time. But the hearing could help answer some questions about this case.

Police arrested Bolling and Dayla Ferrer, 19, last Tuesday. They are accused of abducting a Hot Springs teen as she left work on Central Avenue last Monday night.

The girl, however, is back home and safe.

The clerk's office said Bolling will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Garland County Courthouse.