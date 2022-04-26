Hot Springs kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty to charges

The suspect, Samuel Bolling Jr., in last week's Hot Springs kidnapping and Amber Alert pleaded not guilty to the charges.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — One of the suspects in last week's Hot Springs kidnapping and Amber Alert formally pleaded not guilty while appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Samuel Bolling Jr., 38, remains in the Garland County Jail, facing five charges that together carry a $1 million bond.

The case is sealed and Bolling's public defender raised no objections to the gag order when presented by Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger.

Police arrested Bolling and Dayla Ferrer, 19, last Tuesday. They are accused of abducting a Hot Springs teen as she left work on Central Avenue last Monday night.

The girl, however, is back home and safe.

Bolling claimed to have no permanent address and couldn't answer the judge's inquiries of how he supported himself.

She went on to declare him indigent and said public defender Mark Fraiser would represent him going forward.

Among the five charges Bolling faces are three felonies, rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Each charge could carry 40-years to life sentences if convicted. He is also charged with first-degree battery and false imprisonment.

A woman who identified herself to court officers as Bolling's mother sat in the gallery of the detention center courtroom but she declined to speak to reporters after the hearing.

Bolling is due back in court June 28th.

