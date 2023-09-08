Investigation underway after human remains found in Hot Springs

On August 8, Hot Springs police located a severely decomposed body in a wooded area near McLeod Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On the afternoon of August 8, the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a wooded area near McLeod Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway in reference to found human remains.

Upon arrival, officers located a severely decomposed body along with personal items belonging to the deceased.

According to reports, the identity of the person is being withheld until the Arkansas State Crime Lab can confirm identity through DNA.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information please contact Detective Branstetter at (501) 321-6789 ext. 6722.