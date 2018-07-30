A Hot Springs man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend by gun and knife point.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, they received a call about a possible kidnapping on the 100 block of Garland Street.

Police learned that 38-year-old Michael Shane Duchac reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend into his truck while brandishing a knife and a gun.

Officers said they observed Duchac leaving the area and began their pursuit. Shortly after, Duchac was taken into custody without incident. Police say the kidnapped woman was uninjured.

During the chase, police say Duchac threw the firearm out of the truck window. The gun was determined to be stolen.

He has been charged with aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving, fleeing and violation of a no contact order.

