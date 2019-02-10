HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Department has announced an arrest in relation to the September 23 homicide on Chapel Street in Hot Springs.

According to police, 41-year-old Vincent Louis has been arrested and charged for first degree murder.

On September 23, 39-year-old Cory Gibson was found and pronounced dead at the scene due to an apparent gunshot wound.

Louis is being held in the Garland County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: One man dead from gunshot wound in Hot Springs Monday evening