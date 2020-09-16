Hot Springs man killed in fire, police asking for public's help with investigation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in any information regarding the homicide of Calvin Ward.
The sheriff's office said they, along with the Morning Star Fire Department, responded to a fire on Black Bear Lane around 1:31 a.m. on August 10.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located the body of 37-year-old Calvin Ward of Hot Springs.
This is an active investigation and those with information are urged to contact Investigator Cpl. Ford at 501-622-3690 or kford@garlandcounty.org. You may also leave a message on our anonymous tip line at 501-622-3674