Hot Springs man killed in fire, police asking for public's help with investigation

The incident is being investigated as a homicide after the body of 37-year-old Calvin Ward was found in the home.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in any information regarding the homicide of Calvin Ward.

The sheriff's office said they, along with the Morning Star Fire Department, responded to a fire on Black Bear Lane around 1:31 a.m. on August 10.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located the body of 37-year-old Calvin Ward of Hot Springs.