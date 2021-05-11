Hot Springs man missing since February found dead, police investigate

The body found on West Glazypeau Road was identified as 48-year-old Joseph Darnell Frazier of Hot Springs.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, April 30, at 5:11 p.m., the Garland County Communication Center received a call in reference to a body located in the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road.

Garland County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies as well as Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Garland County Coroner all responded to the location.

During the course of the investigation, the body was sent to the state crime lab to determine the identity and cause of death.

As of Friday, May 11, the body was identified as 48-year-old Joseph Darnell Frazier, of Hot Springs.

Frazier was reported missing out of the Hot Springs Police Department on February 8, 2021.

The cause of death has still not been determined and this is still considered an active investigation.