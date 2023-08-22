Hot Springs man arrested, charged with negligent homicide

A 39-year-old man has now been charged by the Garland County Sheriff's Office for the accidental shooting death of a man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting on Wednesday left one man dead.

According to reports, just after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a home on Mt. Pine Road. When they arrived they found a deceased man and 39-year-old Robert Crawford.

Police began an investigation and they determined that Mr. Crawford accidentally shot at the man.

He has now been charged with negligent homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence.