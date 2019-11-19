HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at approximately 3 a.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to Wahoo Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, who had gunshot wounds to both legs.

The responding officers applied a tourniquet to one of his legs to stop the bleeding. The victim told officers that Mondraul Jernigan Jr., shot him and left in a silver or dark gray car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants on Mondraul Jernigan Jr. for Domestic Battery in the First Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mondraul Jernigan Jr. please contact the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police are asking the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and potentially dangerous.