HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hot Springs near the 300 block of Chappel Hill Road.

Hot Spring police responded to a 911 call on Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived they "encountered an armed male suspect." A police officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.