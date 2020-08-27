Hot Springs police arrest 5 teens in connection to killing

According to Hot Springs police, five teenagers ages ranging from 17-19 have been arrested for manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and other charges.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Hot Springs police, five teenagers ages ranging from 17-19 have been arrested for manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and other charges.

The suspects are John Liapis, 18, Dakota White, 18, Logan Snyder, 19, Donald Ritchey, 19 and Robert Krah who will be charged as an adult.

20-year-old Christopher Jennings was reported missing on August 12 after reportedly not being seen since July 28.

Jennings's body was found on August 14 in Pope County.

On August 26, the five suspects were arrested for manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, theft, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

According to court documents, Krah was standing next to Jennings when Krah was "playing with a gun." A bullet allegedly struck Jennings and he fell. Everyone who was present "freaked out," and wrapped Jennings in plastic and placed in the back of a vehicle.

Officers say that witnesses alleged that Jennings had been buried at a cemetery in Atkins. When authorities in the area were contacted, they reported they had found a body in a shallow grave.

The body was later identified as Jennings with the manner of death being a homicide.