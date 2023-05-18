Police: Suspect arrested in Hot Springs homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide early Thursday morning.
According to authorities, officers responded to an incident at the 200 block of Maryland around 2:30 a.m. and found Jamar Smith, 34, of Hot Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Hot Springs police investigated and arrested the man at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Garland County.
The police department hasn't released the suspect's name yet, but said more information would be made available once detectives complete their interviews.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.