Police: Suspect arrested in Hot Springs homicide

A suspect is in custody after officers found a 34-year-old man dead inside a residence at the 200 block of Maryland early Thursday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to an incident at the 200 block of Maryland around 2:30 a.m. and found Jamar Smith, 34, of Hot Springs, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hot Springs police investigated and arrested the man at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Garland County.

The police department hasn't released the suspect's name yet, but said more information would be made available once detectives complete their interviews.