Hot Springs Police Department investigating homicide on Oakcliff Street

Officers responded to a call on the 100 block of Oakcliff Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday and discovered a dead man inside the residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is launching a homicide investigation after finding a dead body inside a residence on the 100 block of Oakcliff Street.

Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Alan Parker.

According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday in reference to a possible dead person. Upon arrival, Hot Springs police officers located the body.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

HSPD is encouraging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact Detective Mark Fallis at (501) 441-5681.