HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department has made an arrest after 74-year-old veteran Jack Milton was assaulted and robbed in his home on Dec. 11, 2018.

According to police, Milton told officers he was robbed by three males who knocked on his door asking for directions to a park. Milton says the suspects then forced him inside his home while hitting him with blunt objects.

The suspects stole Milton's wallet that contained personal documents, a debit card and cash.

On Jan. 8, 2019, Hot Springs police arrested 20-year-old De'Andre Trevon Woods for his involvement in this incident. Woods is currently in the Garland County Detention Center on no bond.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery, second degree battery and theft of property.

Hot Springs police is still actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 501-321-6789.

RELATED HEADLINES |

'We just need to be kind to our fellow man': Hot Springs community rallies around assaulted veteran

74-year-old veteran beaten, robbed in his Hot Springs home