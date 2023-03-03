Hot Springs police respond to shots fired, one injured

Hot Springs authorities are investigating a shots fired incident, which injured one man near West St. Louis Street and Central Avenue Friday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in the area of West St. Louis Street and Central Avenue at approximately 7:49 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities said that after shortly arriving on the scene, the Hot Springs Police Department's Communications Center received a 911 call about a subject in the National Park Medical Center Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

The man said he had sustained the wound while in the area of West St. Louis Street and Central Avenue and was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

According to Hot Springs officials, the Criminal Investigations Division has picked up the case; and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mark Fallis at (501) 441-5681.