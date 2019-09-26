Hot Springs police are searching for 41-year-old Vincent Barnard Louis, a suspect for the homicide of 39-year-old Cory Terrance Gibson.

According to the press release, officers responded to a call about a shooting on Chapel Street on Sept. 23, where they found Gibson dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have identified Louis as a suspect in the case and have issued a Murder in the First Degree warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 911 or 501-321-6789.

Louis should be considered armed and dangerous.