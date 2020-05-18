HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Sunday, May 17, at approximately 3 p.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to the area of the Greenway Trail and Golf Links Road in reference to a sexual assault.

When police arrived, contact was made with the victim who stated that a male suspect had approached and attempted to force himself onto her. During the struggle she was knocked to the ground and injured.

A second person came forward to police and advised that the same male had inappropriately touched her.

Both victims described the suspect as a Hispanic, Asian or dark complected white male in his 20’s to middle 30’s. They said the suspect had dark hair, and stood approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a white shirt and white face mask.

Detectives are currently following lead and the case is under investigation. The department has increased the foot and bicycle patrols in the area of the Greenway Trail.

We encourage anyone who might have information to contact Detective Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.

