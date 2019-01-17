HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers are searching for Cliff Allen Richardson, of Texas, who is wanted on eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Richardson is wanted through the Llano County Sheriff's Office in Texas and has a bond of $243,000.

The Hot Springs Police Department received information that Richardson may be in the Hot Springs area, possibly driving an unlicensed white Chevrolet pick-up truck. The truck would have a wood bed insert or a wooden bed cover. He also may be staying in a Winnebago-type camper trailer in that same area.

He is known to work in the construction industry as a handyman and also does yard work.

Police advise that you do not approach Richardson if you see him, but just call 911 or the Hot Springs police non-emergency number, 501-321-6789.