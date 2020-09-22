Hot Springs police warn community of suspicious white van trying to lure females, teenagers

The Hot Springs Police Department is making the community aware of a suspicious vehicle.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — The Hot Springs Police Department is making the community aware of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say a male driving a white van, possible a 90s Dodge, with Florida tags has been trying to entice and lure females and teenagers into his van.

According to officers, the man has made some rude and sexual comments to several females although none have filed an official police report.

This information is for public awareness only and at this time there are no charges related to this subject.