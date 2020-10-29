Hot Springs police find 'suspicious' trash bag connected to Missouri homicide

Police say the trash bag was placed into the back of a pick-up truck by an unknown individual.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to the Wal-Mart on Malvern Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, police found possible evidence in a trash bag in the back of a pick-up truck. The owner of the truck was interviewed.

Police say they obtained video surveillance of the trash bag being place into the back of the truck at a local hotel the night before by an unknown individual.

Police later discovered the evidence is connected to a homicide case in Deerfield, Missouri.

The Hot Springs Police Department is now working with Missouri Highway Police and the Vernon County Missouri Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

No suspect has been named at this time by police.