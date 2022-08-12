Deputies said Odarrius Broden’s girlfriend claimed he showed up at her apartment, argued with her and physically assaulted her before the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old man died after deputies said he was shot during an argument with his girlfriend in the Cypress Station area Thursday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Odarrius Broden, 26, lying on the front porch of an apartment unit. He was unresponsive and bleeding from his head.

Deputies said Broden’s girlfriend claimed he showed up at her apartment, argued with her and physically assaulted her. She locked him out and then he forced her front door open, shattering the frame. The girlfriend fired a warning shot. They continued to argue and then she fired a second shot hitting him, deputies said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators said they are interviewing neighbors and reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex.

The girlfriend provided investigators with a statement.

The case was reviewed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the decision was made to have it referred to a grand jury.

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100.