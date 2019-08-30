PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Friday, Aug. 23, human remains were found on inactive railroad tracks in the area of 4th and Juniper Avenue in Pine Bluff.

Following examination by the Arkansas State Crime Lab the remains have been identified as 33-year-old Thomas Matthews Jr.

Matthews’ previous listed address was a residence in Star City, Ark.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide due to gunshot.

This is being investigated as the 21st homicide in Pine Bluff for 2019. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.