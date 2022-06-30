Police: Man finds human skull in Fort Smith, gun found nearby

A human skull was found by a tree trimming service worker on Monday, June 27, and Fort Smith police say a gun was also found nearby.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A human skull was found by a tree trimming service worker on Monday, June 27, Fort Smith police confirmed.

The employee with the tree trimming service was working near Cliff Drive when they found the skull. Police said a gun was found nearby.

The human skull was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, both for investigation and identification.

Fort Smith police said they are investigating the matter to determine the details behind it.

Police say at this time, foul play is not suspected.

