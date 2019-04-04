A drunk driver who seriously injured a motorcyclist nearly seven years ago in North Little Rock is up for parole. Wednesday, April 3, the victim spoke before the parole board, asking them to leave the driver in prison.

Trevor Ware was 28 years old when he was hit by 28-year-old Nathan Ray. It was a surprise that Ware survived the crash, but it left him with a lot of disabilities. He and his family traveled to Little Rock from their current home in Washington State for the victim input hearing.

"He was extremely funny, hilarious," said Pamela Ware, Trevor Ware’s mom.

Full of life and adventure, Ware was a bass guitar player, a writer, and a motorcyclist.

"I lived for that stuff. I loved it,” Ware said Wednesday. “I really want to be a dad. I have a dream. I feel like it’s only a dream."

Ware's life changed in September 2012, when he was riding his motorcycle down I-40 and Nathan Ray, who had been drinking, crashed into him and drove off. In 2013, Ray took a guilty plea deal for DWI and battery charges for the crash. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Trevor is not his only victim. Brian Jackson was killed in 2005 by Nathan Ray- negligent homicide," Pamela Ware said. “Please don’t give him yet another opportunity to take everything away from someone like Trevor or Brian Jackson."

Next week, Ray will have an opportunity to ask the parole board to be released from prison.

"Anybody can make a mistake. I understand first offense is not going to be severe, but once you have a proven record of letting other people suffer the consequences for your decisions, there should be real consequences that last," Pamela Ware said.

The parole board is expected to have a decision by April 15th.