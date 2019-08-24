SWEET HOME, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested after killing his father in Sweet Home.

Bryant Goodman, 39, has been arrested for the murder of his father, Derrick Goodman.

PCSO also reported that, upon arrival, Bryant was saturated in blood and they located bloody rocks that are believed to be the cause of Derrick's death.

Derrick appears to have suffered massive trauma and disfigurement.

According to the report, Bryant Goodman told the police, "I had to defend myself."