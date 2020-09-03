INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Arkansas — According the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, March 8, deputies received a call of two people in a vehicle possibly deceased.

Upon arrival deputies found a male and female located sitting inside a vehicle, in a field off Earnhardt Road.

Deputies say the bodies are being sent to the state crime lab for identification and cause of death. 

The case is under investigation.

